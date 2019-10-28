ATLANT (ATL) Price Up 16.6% This Week

ATLANT (CURRENCY:ATL) traded down 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on October 28th. One ATLANT token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0213 or 0.00000226 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including EtherDelta (ForkDelta), YoBit, OKEx and Mercatox. ATLANT has a total market cap of $1.15 million and approximately $94.00 worth of ATLANT was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, ATLANT has traded up 16.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

ATLANT Profile

ATLANT’s launch date was July 29th, 2017. ATLANT’s total supply is 54,175,041 tokens. The Reddit community for ATLANT is /r/Atlantio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ATLANT’s official Twitter account is @atlantio and its Facebook page is accessible here. ATLANT’s official message board is medium.com/@atlantio. ATLANT’s official website is atlant.io.

ATLANT Token Trading

ATLANT can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), OKEx, Mercatox, Exrates and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ATLANT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ATLANT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ATLANT using one of the exchanges listed above.

