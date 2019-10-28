Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) Lowered to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Atlassian from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. William Blair reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Atlassian in a research report on Friday, September 13th. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on shares of Atlassian in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. They set a buy rating and a $162.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Atlassian from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Atlassian from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Atlassian currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $141.44.

TEAM stock traded up $3.46 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $117.28. 49,128 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,386,414. The company has a market capitalization of $13.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -689.88, a PEG ratio of 112.61 and a beta of 1.31. Atlassian has a fifty-two week low of $65.17 and a fifty-two week high of $149.80. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $126.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $128.43.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The technology company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $363.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $351.79 million. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 24.95% and a negative return on equity of 2.76%. Atlassian’s revenue was up 36.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Atlassian will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. World Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Atlassian by 3.4% during the second quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 2,464 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Atlassian by 0.6% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 16,416 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,148,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. raised its holdings in Atlassian by 2.5% in the third quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 5,010 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $628,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Atlassian by 6.9% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,245 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in Atlassian by 12.2% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,413 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. 87.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Atlassian

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. It provides project tracking, content creation and sharing, and service management products. The company's products include JIRA, a workflow management system that enables teams to plan, organize, track, and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a content collaboration platform that is used to create, share, organize, and discuss projects; and Trello, a Web-based project management application for capturing and adding structure to fluid, fast-forming work for teams.

