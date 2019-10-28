ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI) PT Raised to $85.00 at BWS Financial

ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI) had its price target increased by BWS Financial from $65.00 to $85.00 in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

ATNI has been the topic of several other reports. Raymond James reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $67.00 target price on shares of ATN International in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine raised ATN International from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. BidaskClub lowered ATN International from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. National Securities initiated coverage on ATN International in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered ATN International from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. ATN International has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $71.75.

Get ATN International alerts:

Shares of ATN International stock traded up $1.44 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $61.89. 2,102 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,625. ATN International has a 52-week low of $50.48 and a 52-week high of $88.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $993.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.63 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a fifty day moving average of $58.37 and a 200-day moving average of $58.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $115.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.49 million. ATN International had a return on equity of 0.02% and a net margin of 0.02%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ATN International will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 7th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th. ATN International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.71%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in ATN International in the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Sun Life Financial INC increased its holdings in ATN International by 144.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 2,450 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,446 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its holdings in ATN International by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 4,770 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in ATN International by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 36,105 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Portland Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ATN International in the 2nd quarter valued at $226,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.90% of the company’s stock.

About ATN International

ATN International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides wireless and wireline telecommunications services in North America, India, Bermuda, and the Caribbean. It operates through three segments: U.S. Telecom, International Telecom, and Renewable Energy. The U.S. Telecom segment offers wireless and wireline services; wholesale wireless voice and data roaming services to wireless carriers principally in the Southwest and Midwest the United States; and retail wireless, wireline, and wholesale long-distance voice services to telecommunications carriers.

Read More: The basics of gap trading strategies

Receive News & Ratings for ATN International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ATN International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.