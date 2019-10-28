Atrion Co. (NASDAQ:ATRI) Position Reduced by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE trimmed its stake in shares of Atrion Co. (NASDAQ:ATRI) by 19.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,141 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 268 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Atrion were worth $973,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Atrion by 75.3% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,290 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,511,000 after acquiring an additional 2,272 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Atrion by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 88,358 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $75,346,000 after acquiring an additional 2,691 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Atrion by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 100,450 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $85,659,000 after acquiring an additional 2,131 shares during the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new position in Atrion during the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Atrion by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 60,900 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $51,932,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Atrion alerts:

NASDAQ ATRI opened at $811.89 on Monday. Atrion Co. has a 12 month low of $665.25 and a 12 month high of $948.03. The company has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.54 and a beta of 0.20. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $785.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $821.71.

Atrion (NASDAQ:ATRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $5.18 EPS for the quarter. Atrion had a net margin of 23.14% and a return on equity of 16.79%. The firm had revenue of $40.10 million for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th were paid a dividend of $1.55 per share. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. This is an increase from Atrion’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Atrion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, October 13th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Atrion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Atrion Company Profile

Atrion Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells products for fluid delivery, cardiovascular, and ophthalmology applications worldwide. Its fluid delivery products include valves that fill, hold, and release controlled amounts of fluids or gasses for use in various intubation, intravenous, catheter, and other applications in the anesthesia and oncology fields, as well as promote infection control in hospital and home healthcare environments.

See Also: What does a bar chart mean for investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atrion Co. (NASDAQ:ATRI).

Receive News & Ratings for Atrion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atrion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.