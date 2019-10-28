AT&T (NYSE:T) Issues FY 2022 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

AT&T (NYSE:T) updated its FY 2022

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $$4.50-4.80 for the period. AT&T also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to $$3.60-3.70 EPS.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine downgraded AT&T from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Bank of America reiterated a buy rating on shares of AT&T in a report on Monday, September 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on AT&T in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. They set a market perform rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James reiterated an outperform rating and set a $40.00 target price (up previously from $35.00) on shares of AT&T in a report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $39.00 target price on AT&T and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. AT&T presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $38.27.

Get AT&T alerts:

Shares of T traded up $1.56 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $38.47. The company had a trading volume of 45,134,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,760,208. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $37.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.00. AT&T has a 52 week low of $26.80 and a 52 week high of $38.75. The company has a market capitalization of $281.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.63.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 9.47%. The firm had revenue of $44.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that AT&T will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 9th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.30%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.95%.

In other news, CEO John T. Stankey sold 4,024 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.15, for a total value of $137,419.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,798.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

Read More: How do taxes affect a CDs total return?

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.