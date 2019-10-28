Audentes Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:BOLD) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Audentes Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:BOLD) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nineteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and twelve have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $39.35.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BOLD. William Blair reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Audentes Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. BidaskClub cut shares of Audentes Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Audentes Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Audentes Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Audentes Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th.

Get Audentes Therapeutics alerts:

NASDAQ BOLD traded up $0.26 on Wednesday, reaching $27.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 323,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 496,151. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of -8.16 and a beta of 1.79. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $28.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.00. Audentes Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $17.95 and a 52 week high of $41.65.

Audentes Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BOLD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.08) by $0.07. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.85) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Audentes Therapeutics will post -4.29 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Matthew R. Patterson sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.04, for a total transaction of $680,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 135,368 shares in the company, valued at $4,607,926.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Louis G. Lange sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.16, for a total transaction of $321,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 276,044 shares in the company, valued at $8,877,575.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Audentes Therapeutics by 578.5% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 726 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 619 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in Audentes Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Audentes Therapeutics by 50.6% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,990 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Audentes Therapeutics by 810.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,106 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 3,655 shares during the period. Finally, Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in Audentes Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $250,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.25% of the company’s stock.

Audentes Therapeutics Company Profile

Audentes Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing gene therapy products for patients living with serious, life-threatening rare diseases caused by single gene defects. The company is developing AT132, which is in Phase I/II clinical studies for the treatment of X-linked myotubular myopathy (XLMTM); AT342 that is in Phase I/II clinical studies to treat crigler-najjar syndrome; AT845, which is in preclinical studies for the treatment of pompe disease; and AT307 to treat CASQ2 subtype of catecholaminergic polymorphic ventricular tachycardia.

Recommended Story: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for Audentes Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Audentes Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.