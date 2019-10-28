Australian REIT Income Fund (HRR.UN) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06 on November 8th

Australian REIT Income Fund (TSE:HRR.UN) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, October 30th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.055 per share on Friday, November 8th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 30th.

Australian REIT Income Fund has a 1-year low of C$9.56 and a 1-year high of C$12.89. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$12.55 and a 200 day moving average of C$11.75.

Get Australian REIT Income Fund alerts:

Australian REIT Income Fund Company Profile

Australian REIT Income Fund is an equity mutual fund launched by Harvest Portfolios Group Inc The fund is managed by Macquarie Private Portfolio Management. It invests in public equity markets of Australia. The fund invests primarily in publically listed Australian real estate investment trusts and companies engaged in real estate industry in Australia.

Recommended Story: What Does a Sell-Side Analyst Rating Mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Australian REIT Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Australian REIT Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.