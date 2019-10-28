Auto Prop Reit (APR) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 30th

Auto Prop Reit (TSE:APR) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 15th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.067 per share on Friday, November 15th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 30th.

Auto Prop Reit (TSE:APR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported C$0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.27 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$16.43 million for the quarter.

Separately, National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Auto Prop Reit from a “sector perform under weight” rating to an “outperfrom under weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 1st.

