Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) released its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The auto parts company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.08), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Autoliv had a return on equity of 23.49% and a net margin of 2.89%. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.35 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of ALV opened at $82.07 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $78.25 and its 200-day moving average is $72.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Autoliv has a 12-month low of $61.07 and a 12-month high of $91.00.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 20th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 19th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. Autoliv’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.31%.

A number of research firms have commented on ALV. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Autoliv from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $74.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and set a $234.00 price target on shares of Autoliv in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price target on shares of Autoliv in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Autoliv from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Nordea Equity Research upgraded shares of Autoliv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.10.

About Autoliv

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies automotive safety systems to the automotive industry. The company offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, inflator technologies, battery cable cutters, pedestrian protection systems, and child seats.

