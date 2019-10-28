AvalonBay Communities Inc (NYSE:AVB) Shares Sold by Presima Inc.

Presima Inc. lessened its holdings in AvalonBay Communities Inc (NYSE:AVB) by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 331,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 28,600 shares during the quarter. AvalonBay Communities accounts for approximately 11.7% of Presima Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Presima Inc.’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $71,425,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 17.4% during the third quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,548 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $549,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 1.3% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 336,016 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $72,404,000 after purchasing an additional 4,446 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 179.7% during the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. HGK Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 23.0% during the third quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,201,000 after purchasing an additional 6,402 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the third quarter worth about $210,000. 92.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Leo S. Horey III sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total value of $428,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP William M. Mclaughlin sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.11, for a total value of $537,775.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,801 shares of company stock worth $1,243,499 in the last three months. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $217.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $214.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $212.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $211.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $240.00 target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a report on Sunday, October 13th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $215.21.

Shares of AVB traded down $2.42 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $216.99. 961,894 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 585,062. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. AvalonBay Communities Inc has a 12-month low of $167.01 and a 12-month high of $222.87. The company has a market cap of $30.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $215.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $207.62.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.31 by ($1.10). The company had revenue of $577.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $572.69 million. AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 8.63% and a net margin of 41.83%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.23 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that AvalonBay Communities Inc will post 9.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $1.52 per share. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.56%.

As of March 31, 2019, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 85,313 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 19 communities were under development and nine communities were under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas primarily in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and the Northern and Southern California regions of the United States.

