Avery Dennison Corp (NYSE:AVY) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.68 Per Share

Analysts expect Avery Dennison Corp (NYSE:AVY) to report earnings of $1.68 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Avery Dennison’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.67 to $1.69. Avery Dennison posted earnings per share of $1.52 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 10.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Avery Dennison will report full year earnings of $6.55 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.54 to $6.56. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $7.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.80 to $7.25. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Avery Dennison.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.05. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 53.79% and a net margin of 3.37%. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.45 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AVY. KeyCorp restated a “hold” rating on shares of Avery Dennison in a report on Friday, September 13th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Avery Dennison from $130.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 13th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Avery Dennison from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup downgraded Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $132.00 to $136.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Avery Dennison from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, September 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $126.40.

Shares of NYSE:AVY opened at $126.80 on Friday. Avery Dennison has a 1 year low of $82.89 and a 1 year high of $130.61. The company has a market cap of $10.63 billion, a PE ratio of 20.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $114.35 and its 200 day moving average is $112.20.

In other news, VP Lori J. Bondar sold 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.90, for a total transaction of $301,340.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,321,245.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Lori J. Bondar sold 4,213 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.63, for a total value of $482,936.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 21,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,480,707.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,963 shares of company stock worth $1,030,537 over the last ninety days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AVY. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 5.8% during the second quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 1,739 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Avery Dennison by 4.3% during the second quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Avery Dennison by 1.7% during the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 6,571 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $746,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its holdings in Avery Dennison by 1.1% during the second quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 10,239 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, Elkfork Partners LLC increased its holdings in Avery Dennison by 2.4% during the second quarter. Elkfork Partners LLC now owns 4,664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $540,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.34% of the company’s stock.

Avery Dennison Company Profile

Avery Dennison Corporation produces and sells pressure-sensitive materials worldwide. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

