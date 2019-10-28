Avery Dennison Corp (NYSE:AVY) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.68 Per Share

Posted by on Oct 28th, 2019

Share on StockTwits

Analysts expect Avery Dennison Corp (NYSE:AVY) to report earnings of $1.68 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Avery Dennison’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.67 to $1.69. Avery Dennison posted earnings per share of $1.52 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 10.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Avery Dennison will report full year earnings of $6.55 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.54 to $6.56. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $7.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.80 to $7.25. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Avery Dennison.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.05. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 53.79% and a net margin of 3.37%. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.45 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AVY. KeyCorp restated a “hold” rating on shares of Avery Dennison in a report on Friday, September 13th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Avery Dennison from $130.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 13th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Avery Dennison from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup downgraded Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $132.00 to $136.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Avery Dennison from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, September 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $126.40.

Shares of NYSE:AVY opened at $126.80 on Friday. Avery Dennison has a 1 year low of $82.89 and a 1 year high of $130.61. The company has a market cap of $10.63 billion, a PE ratio of 20.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $114.35 and its 200 day moving average is $112.20.

In other news, VP Lori J. Bondar sold 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.90, for a total transaction of $301,340.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,321,245.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Lori J. Bondar sold 4,213 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.63, for a total value of $482,936.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 21,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,480,707.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,963 shares of company stock worth $1,030,537 over the last ninety days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AVY. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 5.8% during the second quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 1,739 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Avery Dennison by 4.3% during the second quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Avery Dennison by 1.7% during the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 6,571 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $746,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its holdings in Avery Dennison by 1.1% during the second quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 10,239 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, Elkfork Partners LLC increased its holdings in Avery Dennison by 2.4% during the second quarter. Elkfork Partners LLC now owns 4,664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $540,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.34% of the company’s stock.

Avery Dennison Company Profile

Avery Dennison Corporation produces and sells pressure-sensitive materials worldwide. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

Read More: Which market index is the best?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Avery Dennison (AVY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY)

Receive News & Ratings for Avery Dennison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avery Dennison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.