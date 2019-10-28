Avnet (NYSE:AVT) Cut to “Sell” at SunTrust Banks

SunTrust Banks cut shares of Avnet (NYSE:AVT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Friday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. They currently have $35.00 price target on the technology company’s stock, down from their previous price target of $39.00.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Avnet from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Avnet from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Bank of America reiterated a buy rating and issued a $47.00 price target (down previously from $50.00) on shares of Avnet in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Longbow Research downgraded shares of Avnet from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $44.83.

Get Avnet alerts:

Shares of Avnet stock opened at $39.17 on Friday. Avnet has a 52-week low of $33.55 and a 52-week high of $49.03. The company has a 50 day moving average of $42.52 and a 200 day moving average of $43.54.

Avnet (NYSE:AVT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $4.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Avnet announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Monday, August 19th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the technology company to buy up to 11% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Avnet news, President Philip R. Gallagher sold 24,184 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.94, for a total transaction of $1,062,644.96. Following the sale, the president now owns 51,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,279,519.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director William H. Schumann sold 13,288 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.78, for a total transaction of $595,036.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its holdings in Avnet by 6.8% during the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 390,185 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,664,000 after purchasing an additional 24,760 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Avnet by 35.8% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 503,338 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,545,000 after acquiring an additional 132,741 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avnet in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,145,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Avnet by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 959,267 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,426,000 after acquiring an additional 25,741 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Avnet by 32.7% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 414,297 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,755,000 after acquiring an additional 101,997 shares during the period. 96.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Avnet Company Profile

Avnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes electronic components worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Premier Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets and sells semiconductors; electronic components, including interconnect, passive and electromechanical devices; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

Featured Article: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for Avnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.