Axa SA (EPA:CS) Receives €26.63 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Axa SA (EPA:CS) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €26.63 ($30.96).

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CS shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a €29.50 ($34.30) price objective on shares of AXA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €26.90 ($31.28) price objective on shares of AXA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley set a €26.70 ($31.05) price objective on shares of AXA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank set a €25.00 ($29.07) price objective on shares of AXA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €27.50 ($31.98) price objective on shares of AXA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th.

Get AXA alerts:

Shares of CS stock traded down €0.02 ($0.02) on Friday, reaching €24.29 ($28.24). 1,898,114 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,520,000. The company’s 50 day moving average price is €22.97. AXA has a twelve month low of €22.13 ($25.73) and a twelve month high of €27.69 ($32.20).

AXA Company Profile

AXA SA, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and asset management services worldwide. It operates in seven segments: France, Europe, Asia, AXA XL, the United States, International, and Transversal & Central Holdings. The company offers a range of insurance products, including life and savings, property and casualty, and health.

Read More: Short Selling Stocks and Day Traders



Receive News & Ratings for AXA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AXA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.