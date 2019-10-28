Ayalon Holdings Ltd. Boosts Holdings in Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Ayalon Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 10.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. Ayalon Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Equinix were worth $1,132,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Equinix by 195.3% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,038,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $523,634,000 after buying an additional 686,771 shares during the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Equinix in the second quarter worth $94,127,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Equinix by 1.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,717,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,404,948,000 after buying an additional 102,976 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of Equinix by 36.4% in the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 356,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $179,710,000 after buying an additional 95,141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Equinix by 46.9% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 245,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $123,273,000 after buying an additional 78,209 shares during the last quarter. 98.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Equinix from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of Equinix from $500.00 to $545.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. ValuEngine cut shares of Equinix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Equinix from $435.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Nomura raised their price target on shares of Equinix from $575.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Equinix currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $539.15.

NASDAQ:EQIX opened at $565.74 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.34, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.69. Equinix Inc has a 1-year low of $335.29 and a 1-year high of $609.97. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $565.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $518.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.14 by ($3.45). The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Equinix had a return on equity of 6.29% and a net margin of 9.29%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.63 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Equinix Inc will post 20.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 2,960 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $516.44, for a total transaction of $1,528,662.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19,253 shares in the company, valued at $9,943,019.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Camp Peter Van sold 3,191 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $549.78, for a total transaction of $1,754,347.98. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,212,314.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,409 shares of company stock worth $6,727,033 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Equinix, Inc (Nasdaq: EQIX) connects the world's leading businesses to their customers, employees and partners inside the most-interconnected data centers. In 52 markets across five continents, Equinix is where companies come together to realize new opportunities and accelerate their business, IT and cloud strategies.

