Ayalon Holdings Ltd. Buys 347 Shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY)

Ayalon Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,514 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 347 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust makes up approximately 3.3% of Ayalon Holdings Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Ayalon Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust were worth $4,857,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SPY. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Atwater Malick LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $70,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. increased its position in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 43.2% in the 2nd quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Founders Capital Management increased its position in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advantage Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $81,000.

Shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust stock opened at $303.20 on Monday. SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust has a one year low of $233.76 and a one year high of $302.63. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $297.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $292.43.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, September 23rd will be given a $1.3836 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 20th.

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment trust. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The Trust seeks to achieve this investment objective by holding a portfolio of the common stocks that are included in the Index (the Portfolio), with the weight of each stock in the Portfolio substantially corresponding to the weight of such stock in the Index.

