Ayalon Holdings Ltd. Decreases Stock Position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

Ayalon Holdings Ltd. reduced its position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ) by 26.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,843 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,410 shares during the period. Ayalon Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF were worth $217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Exane Derivatives grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 51.3% during the 2nd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 740 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000.

Shares of EWJ stock opened at $58.09 on Monday. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a 1 year low of $48.99 and a 1 year high of $58.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $56.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.90.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

