Ayalon Holdings Ltd. Takes $56,000 Position in Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI)

Ayalon Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 371 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Cigna in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cigna during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cigna during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Cigna by 258.6% during the 3rd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 208 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Cigna during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors own 87.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cigna stock opened at $171.54 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $157.84 and a 200 day moving average of $159.37. Cigna Corp has a 12 month low of $141.95 and a 12 month high of $226.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The health services provider reported $4.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.74 by $0.56. Cigna had a return on equity of 13.24% and a net margin of 3.60%. The company had revenue of $34.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.27 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.89 EPS. Cigna’s revenue for the quarter was up 198.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cigna Corp will post 16.77 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CI. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Cigna from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $205.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Cigna from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $188.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, September 30th. Stephens set a $225.00 price target on Cigna and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Cigna from $207.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Cigna from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cigna presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $208.96.

In related news, CEO David Cordani acquired 32,509 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $155.17 per share, for a total transaction of $5,044,421.53. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

About Cigna

Cigna Corporation, a health service organization, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Medical, Health Services, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other segments. The Integrated Medical segment offers medical, pharmacy, dental, behavioral health and vision, health advocacy programs, and other products and services to insured and self-insured clients; Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement, and Medicare Part D plans to Medicare-eligible beneficiaries, as well as Medicaid plans; and health insurance coverage to individual customers on and off the public exchanges.

