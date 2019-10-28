B. Riley Analysts Give Ashford (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC) a $59.00 Price Target

B. Riley set a $59.00 price target on Ashford (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC) in a research note released on Friday, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

AINC has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ashford from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. TheStreet cut shares of Ashford from a c- rating to a d rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd.

Ashford stock traded down $0.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $20.45. The stock had a trading volume of 13,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,923. Ashford has a one year low of $19.43 and a one year high of $71.60.

Ashford (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $63.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.77 million.

In other Ashford news, major shareholder Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc sold 393,077 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $11,792,310.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jeremy Welter purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.46 per share, with a total value of $441,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 21,775 shares in the company, valued at $641,491.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Ashford by 3.4% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Ashford by 503.3% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 2,119 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Ashford by 41.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 19,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $635,000 after buying an additional 5,900 shares during the period. Arbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ashford during the second quarter valued at $360,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of Ashford by 176.9% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 12,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $410,000 after buying an additional 8,236 shares during the period.

About Ashford

Ashford, Inc is an asset management firm. The firm provides investment management and related services to the real estate and hospitality sectors. Ashford, Inc was formed on April 2, 2014 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

