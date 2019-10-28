B. Riley Analysts Give New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) a $18.50 Price Target

B. Riley set a $18.50 target price on New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) in a research note published on Friday morning, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for New Residential Investment’s Q3 2019 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.55 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $2.15 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.54 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $2.20 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on NRZ. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of New Residential Investment from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Wedbush restated an outperform rating on shares of New Residential Investment in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Piper Jaffray Companies dropped their price objective on shares of New Residential Investment from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 4th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of New Residential Investment from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on shares of New Residential Investment in a report on Friday, September 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $18.00.

New Residential Investment stock remained flat at $$15.68 during trading hours on Friday. 3,632,817 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,759,373. The company has a market cap of $6.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.59 and a beta of 1.10. New Residential Investment has a 12-month low of $13.63 and a 12-month high of $18.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.54.

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.01). New Residential Investment had a net margin of 17.24% and a return on equity of 13.22%. The company had revenue of $202.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that New Residential Investment will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 2nd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.76%. New Residential Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.03%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NRZ. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in New Residential Investment by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 828 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in New Residential Investment by 62.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 779,914 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,189,000 after buying an additional 299,097 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in New Residential Investment by 50.8% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 250,386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,234,000 after buying an additional 84,355 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its holdings in New Residential Investment by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 13,174 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $779,000 after buying an additional 2,752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in New Residential Investment in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,066,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.09% of the company’s stock.

New Residential Investment Company Profile

New Residential Investment Corp., a real estate investment trust, focuses on investing in and managing residential mortgage related assets in the United States. It operates through Servicing and Originations, Residential Securities and Loans, and Consumer Loans segments. The company invests in excess mortgage servicing rights (MSRs) on residential mortgage loans; and in servicer advances, including the basic fee component of the related MSRs.

