B. Riley Weighs in on HomeStreet Inc’s FY2019 Earnings (NASDAQ:HMST)

HomeStreet Inc (NASDAQ:HMST) – Equities researchers at B. Riley upped their FY2019 earnings estimates for HomeStreet in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 23rd. B. Riley analyst S. Moss now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.48 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.19. B. Riley also issued estimates for HomeStreet’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.83 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.84 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.30 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. DA Davidson upgraded shares of HomeStreet from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 16th. TheStreet lowered shares of HomeStreet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HomeStreet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of HomeStreet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 19th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of HomeStreet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.50.

Shares of HomeStreet stock opened at $30.49 on Monday. HomeStreet has a fifty-two week low of $20.50 and a fifty-two week high of $35.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $751.92 million, a P/E ratio of 20.60 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $27.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.25.

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.21. HomeStreet had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 4.88%. The firm had revenue of $71.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of HomeStreet by 30.5% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 144,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,287,000 after acquiring an additional 33,762 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of HomeStreet by 13.4% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,149,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,066,000 after acquiring an additional 135,999 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of HomeStreet by 22.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 188,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,495,000 after acquiring an additional 34,882 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of HomeStreet by 14.1% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,197,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,132,000 after acquiring an additional 270,958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of HomeStreet by 2.4% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 494,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,648,000 after acquiring an additional 11,761 shares during the last quarter. 89.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HomeStreet Company Profile

HomeStreet, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeStreet Bank, a state-chartered commercial bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the Pacific Northwest, California, and Hawaii. The company operates in two segments, Commercial and Consumer Banking, and Mortgage Banking.

