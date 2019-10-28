Baader Bank Analysts Give Metro (ETR:B4B3) a €14.00 Price Target

Baader Bank set a €14.00 ($16.28) target price on Metro (ETR:B4B3) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank set a €14.40 ($16.74) price target on shares of Metro and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. HSBC set a €16.00 ($18.60) price target on shares of Metro and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Deutsche Bank set a €13.00 ($15.12) price target on shares of Metro and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Barclays set a €14.00 ($16.28) price target on shares of Metro and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Independent Research set a €15.40 ($17.91) price target on shares of Metro and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €14.34 ($16.68).

Shares of B4B3 stock opened at €12.65 ($14.71) on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is €12.80 and its 200-day moving average price is €13.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 160.71. The stock has a market cap of $37.64 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.93. Metro has a twelve month low of €10.57 ($12.29) and a twelve month high of €14.88 ($17.30).

About Metro

Metro AG engages in the wholesale and food retail business. It operates 771 wholesale stores under the METRO and MAKRO brands primarily serving the needs of hotels, restaurants, catering companies, and independent retailers, as well as service providers and authorities. The company also develops digital solutions.

