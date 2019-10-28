Baader Bank Analysts Give SGL Carbon (ETR:SGL) a €3.00 Price Target

Baader Bank set a €3.00 ($3.49) price objective on SGL Carbon (ETR:SGL) in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank set a €5.30 ($6.16) price target on shares of SGL Carbon and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. HSBC set a €4.00 ($4.65) price target on shares of SGL Carbon and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €3.50 ($4.07) price target on shares of SGL Carbon and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. SGL Carbon has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €7.03 ($8.18).

ETR:SGL opened at €4.39 ($5.11) on Friday. SGL Carbon has a 52 week low of €3.57 ($4.15) and a 52 week high of €10.58 ($12.30). The firm has a market cap of $537.01 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 156.86. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is €4.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is €6.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.59, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.99.

SGL Carbon Company Profile

SGL Carbon SE manufactures and sells carbon and graphite products in Europe, Asia, Africa, Australia, and Latin and North America. The company operates in two business units, Composites-Fibers & Materials; and Graphite Materials & Systems. It provides process solutions for chemical and related industries; and equipment solutions, such as heat exchangers, quenchers, pumps, rupture disks, piping products, expansion joints/bellows, dip and intel pipes, liners and lining services, and other components, as well as columns, reactors, and vessels.

