Badger Daylighting (OTCMKTS:BADFF) Stock Rating Lowered by Canaccord Genuity

Badger Daylighting (OTCMKTS:BADFF) was downgraded by Canaccord Genuity to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $54.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 91.39% from the stock’s current price.

Shares of BADFF traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $28.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 421 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,291. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $30.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.42. Badger Daylighting has a fifty-two week low of $20.52 and a fifty-two week high of $37.51.

Get Badger Daylighting alerts:

About Badger Daylighting

Badger Daylighting Ltd. provides non-destructive excavating and related services in Canada and the United States. Its Badger Hydrovac technology uses a pressurized water stream to liquefy the soil cover, which is then removed with a vacuum system and deposited into a storage tank. The company offers daylighting services for visual confirmation of buried lines, directional drilling test holes, sacrificial anode installation, pipeline and utility crossings, and subsurface utility engineering test holes applications; potholing; and slot trenching services for perimeter slot trenching, exposing existing cables or conduits, cable or conduit and drain tile installation, and line fault repairs.

Further Reading: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Badger Daylighting Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Badger Daylighting and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.