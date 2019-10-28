Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twenty-five research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $145.00.

BIDU has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Baidu in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 price target on shares of Baidu in a research report on Friday, July 5th. Macquarie set a $131.00 price target on shares of Baidu and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 4th. Morgan Stanley set a $125.00 price target on shares of Baidu and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Baidu from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th.

Get Baidu alerts:

NASDAQ BIDU opened at $103.87 on Monday. Baidu has a 52 week low of $93.39 and a 52 week high of $206.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.32, a PEG ratio of 16.82 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $104.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $120.21.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Regal Wealth Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Baidu during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Baidu during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Motco bought a new position in shares of Baidu during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Baidu during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Baidu during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 56.73% of the company’s stock.

About Baidu

Baidu, Inc provides Internet search services in China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Baidu Core and iQIYI. The Baidu Core segment offers products for uses, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services through its other properties and Union partners; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Haokan, a short video app; and Quanmin, a flash video app for users to create and share short videos.

Further Reading: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Baidu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baidu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.