BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

BANF has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BancFirst from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, September 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of BancFirst from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Sandler O’Neill started coverage on shares of BancFirst in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. They issued a hold rating for the company.

Get BancFirst alerts:

NASDAQ:BANF opened at $57.96 on Thursday. BancFirst has a 1-year low of $48.07 and a 1-year high of $59.97. The company has a 50-day moving average of $55.98 and a 200 day moving average of $55.64. The firm has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of 15.17 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The bank reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.01). BancFirst had a return on equity of 14.47% and a net margin of 29.12%. The business had revenue of $107.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.77 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that BancFirst will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th. This is a positive change from BancFirst’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. BancFirst’s dividend payout ratio is 33.51%.

In other BancFirst news, EVP Darryl Schmidt sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.22, for a total transaction of $296,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,072,700. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider David Seat sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.13, for a total transaction of $236,520.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $561,735. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,000 shares of company stock valued at $752,820. 38.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BANF. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in shares of BancFirst during the second quarter valued at about $5,572,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BancFirst during the second quarter valued at about $4,670,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of BancFirst by 5.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,368,722 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $76,182,000 after buying an additional 69,030 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of BancFirst by 3.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,916,877 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $106,693,000 after buying an additional 65,569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of BancFirst by 13.5% during the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 501,864 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,934,000 after buying an additional 59,513 shares during the last quarter. 34.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BancFirst

BancFirst Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BancFirst that provides a range of commercial banking services to retail customers, and small to medium-sized businesses. It operates through Metropolitan Banks, Community Banks, and Other Financial Services segments. The company offers checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, sweep accounts, club accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as overdraft protection and auto draft services.

Featured Article: What are the Different Types of Leveraged Buyouts?

Receive News & Ratings for BancFirst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BancFirst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.