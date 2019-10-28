Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De (NYSE:BSMX) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De (NYSE:BSMX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Banco Santander, S.A. Institución de Banca Múltiple provides banking services to commercial and private customers. The company’s products and services consist of securities brokerage, financial advice services, as well as other related investment activities and operations aimed at individuals and small and medium enterprises. Banco Santander, S.A. Institución de Banca Múltiple, formerly known as Grupo Financiero Santander, is based in Mexico. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on BSMX. Bank of America reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $7.58.

NYSE BSMX opened at $7.07 on Friday. Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De has a 52-week low of $5.68 and a 52-week high of $8.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $9.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.58 and a 200-day moving average of $7.24.

Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De (NYSE:BSMX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.02. Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De had a net margin of 14.86% and a return on equity of 15.56%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BSMX. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De in the second quarter valued at about $65,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new position in shares of Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De in the second quarter valued at about $77,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL purchased a new position in shares of Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De in the second quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De in the second quarter valued at about $122,000. Institutional investors own 10.33% of the company’s stock.

Banco Santander (México), SA, Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México provides various banking products and services in Mexico. The company operates through Retail Banking and Global Corporate Banking segments. It offers various deposit products, such as current accounts, savings accounts, and time deposits, as well as certificates of interbank deposits; and payroll loans, personal loans, credit cards, mortgages, and insurance brokerage services.

