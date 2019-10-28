Bancorpsouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) Forecasted to Post FY2019 Earnings of $2.47 Per Share

Bancorpsouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) – Equities researchers at Piper Jaffray Companies issued their FY2019 earnings estimates for shares of Bancorpsouth Bank in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 23rd. Piper Jaffray Companies analyst B. Rabatin anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $2.47 per share for the year. Piper Jaffray Companies currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $32.50 price target on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for Bancorpsouth Bank’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.65 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $2.53 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.66 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.65 EPS.

Bancorpsouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.02. Bancorpsouth Bank had a return on equity of 10.51% and a net margin of 21.23%. The company had revenue of $242.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $238.70 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.56 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on BXS. Royal Bank of Canada set a $31.00 target price on Bancorpsouth Bank and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Bancorpsouth Bank in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.50 target price on the stock. ValuEngine raised Bancorpsouth Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised Bancorpsouth Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.33.

Shares of NYSE:BXS opened at $30.33 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.60 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.83. Bancorpsouth Bank has a 52-week low of $24.31 and a 52-week high of $33.45.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a $0.185 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. Bancorpsouth Bank’s payout ratio is 33.18%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in Bancorpsouth Bank in the second quarter worth about $132,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Bancorpsouth Bank by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,937 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bancorpsouth Bank by 74.3% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,239 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 2,659 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Bancorpsouth Bank by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,630 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Bancorpsouth Bank by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 7,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. 63.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BancorpSouth Bank provides commercial banking and financial services to individuals and small-to-medium size businesses. It offers various deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand deposits, and saving and other time deposits. The company also provides commercial loans, including term loans, lines of credit, equipment and receivable financing, and agricultural loans; a range of short-to-medium term secured and unsecured commercial loans to businesses for working capital, business expansion, and the purchase of equipment and machinery; and construction loans to real estate developers for the acquisition, development, and construction of residential subdivisions.

