Bank of America Begins Coverage on Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Stock analysts at Bank of America started coverage on shares of Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) in a note issued to investors on Monday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $154.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 15.15% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of Roku from $63.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Pivotal Research began coverage on shares of Roku in a report on Friday, September 20th. They set a “sell” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Stephens upgraded shares of Roku from an “equal” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $84.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Needham & Company LLC set a $150.00 target price on shares of Roku and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, CIBC increased their target price on shares of Roku from $79.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Roku has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.98.

Shares of ROKU opened at $133.74 on Monday. Roku has a 12 month low of $26.30 and a 12 month high of $176.55. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $125.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,671.75 and a beta of 1.68.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.14. Roku had a negative net margin of 2.41% and a negative return on equity of 6.77%. The business had revenue of $250.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $223.36 million. The business’s revenue was up 59.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Roku will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.24, for a total value of $3,613,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mai Fyfield sold 306 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.08, for a total transaction of $42,864.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 190,419 shares of company stock worth $24,780,726 over the last three months. Insiders own 22.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROKU. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Roku by 19.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 92,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,948,000 after buying an additional 15,212 shares in the last quarter. Spence Asset Management raised its holdings in Roku by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Spence Asset Management now owns 112,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,201,000 after buying an additional 3,345 shares during the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB raised its holdings in Roku by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 11,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Architects LLC bought a new position in Roku in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $871,000. Finally, Integrated Investment Consultants LLC bought a new position in Roku in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.60% of the company’s stock.

About Roku

Roku, Inc operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others. As of December 31, 2018, the company had 27.1 million active accounts.

