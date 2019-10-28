Bank of America Corp DE Acquires 3,642 Shares of Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP)

Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP) by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,527 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,642 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Standard Motor Products were worth $885,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Standard Motor Products by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 354,086 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $16,054,000 after buying an additional 60,043 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Standard Motor Products by 40.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,080 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 2,886 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its holdings in Standard Motor Products by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 7,660 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,740 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Standard Motor Products by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 57,618 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,612,000 after purchasing an additional 3,294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Standard Motor Products by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 37,600 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,705,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. 78.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Standard Motor Products news, Director Pamela Forbes Lieberman sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $800,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 39,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,982,750. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Carmine Joseph Broccole sold 707 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.17, for a total value of $34,763.19. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 59,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,946,659.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,941 shares of company stock valued at $2,462,905 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Standard Motor Products in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Standard Motor Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, July 29th.

Shares of Standard Motor Products stock opened at $50.45 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.84. Standard Motor Products, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.03 and a 1 year high of $56.54. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The auto parts company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.12. Standard Motor Products had a return on equity of 13.71% and a net margin of 4.48%. The business had revenue of $305.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $302.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Standard Motor Products, Inc. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Standard Motor Products Company Profile

Standard Motor Products, Inc manufactures and distributes replacement parts for motor vehicles in the automotive aftermarket industry. The company operates in two segments, Engine Management and Temperature Control. The Engine Management segment offers electronic ignition control modules, new and remanufactured fuel injectors, ignition wires, coils, switches, relays, EGR valves, distributor caps and rotors, sensors, electronic throttle bodies, keyless entry transmitters, safety-related components, and other engine management components.

