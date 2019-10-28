Bank of America Corp DE Grows Stock Position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF (BATS:BBJP)

Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF (BATS:BBJP) by 178.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 37,985 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,341 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF were worth $867,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF by 91.6% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 7,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 3,677 shares during the period. Finally, Acima Private Wealth LLC raised its position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF by 12.7% in the second quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC now owns 40,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $915,000 after purchasing an additional 4,532 shares during the period.

BATS:BBJP opened at $24.37 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.90.

Featured Article: Moving Average (MA)

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.