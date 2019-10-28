Bank of America Corp DE Has $913,000 Holdings in Invesco Shipping ETF (NYSEARCA:SEA)

Bank of America Corp DE cut its holdings in shares of Invesco Shipping ETF (NYSEARCA:SEA) by 19.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 100,661 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 24,899 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned 1.97% of Invesco Shipping ETF worth $913,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SEA. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Shipping ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $148,000. U S Global Investors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Shipping ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $127,000. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its stake in shares of Invesco Shipping ETF by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 21,350 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 10,675 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SEA stock opened at $9.78 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.16 and a 200-day moving average of $8.98. Invesco Shipping ETF has a one year low of $7.85 and a one year high of $9.89.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 24th were paid a $0.0306 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 3%.

About Invesco Shipping ETF

Guggenheim Shipping ETF (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of Delta Global Shipping Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of companies listed on global developed market exchanges and consists of companies within the maritime shipping industry.

