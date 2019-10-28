Bank of America Corp DE Has $940,000 Stake in Boulder Growth & Income Fund Inc (NYSE:BIF)

Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Boulder Growth & Income Fund Inc (NYSE:BIF) by 4.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 83,560 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,702 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.08% of Boulder Growth & Income Fund worth $940,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BIF. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Boulder Growth & Income Fund in the second quarter valued at $212,000. Capital Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boulder Growth & Income Fund in the second quarter valued at $152,000. MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Boulder Growth & Income Fund by 0.4% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 314,843 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $3,539,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Boulder Growth & Income Fund by 291.8% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 41,150 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 30,647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Matisse Capital increased its holdings in shares of Boulder Growth & Income Fund by 14.1% in the second quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 204,801 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $2,302,000 after purchasing an additional 25,308 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.13% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BIF opened at $11.18 on Monday. Boulder Growth & Income Fund Inc has a one year low of $9.45 and a one year high of $11.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.01.

Boulder Growth & Income Fund Company Profile

Boulder Growth & Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Boulder Investment Advisers, LLC It is co-managed by Stewart West Indies Trading Co Ltd. and Rocky Mountain Advisers, Llc. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified industries.

