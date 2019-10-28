Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) Stake Boosted by Plimoth Trust Co. LLC

Plimoth Trust Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 103.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 73,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,485 shares during the quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $2,146,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BAC. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Bank of America in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Bank of America by 195.6% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC lifted its stake in Bank of America by 120.6% in the second quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 1,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. WealthStone Inc. bought a new stake in Bank of America in the second quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in Bank of America in the second quarter valued at $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.48% of the company’s stock.

BAC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Atlantic Securities upgraded Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Bank of America from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 4th. UBS Group raised their target price on Bank of America from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Raymond James lowered Bank of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group raised Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.39.

In related news, insider Kathleen A. Knox sold 40,000 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.23, for a total transaction of $1,209,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,322,381.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frank P. Bramble sold 6,500 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.33, for a total value of $203,645.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,566,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 51,870 shares of company stock worth $1,476,104. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:BAC traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $31.95. 3,210,707 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,422,936. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $29.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $297.17 billion, a PE ratio of 12.24, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.60. Bank of America Corp has a 1-year low of $22.66 and a 1-year high of $31.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $22.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.73 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.05% and a net margin of 24.16%. Bank of America’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Bank of America Corp will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 5th. Bank of America’s payout ratio is currently 27.59%.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

