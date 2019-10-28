Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) Hits New 12-Month High at $32.22

Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $32.22 and last traded at $32.17, with a volume of 781441 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $31.72.

BAC has been the subject of several research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Bank of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Bank of America from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. ValuEngine lowered Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Odeon Capital Group raised Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Bank of America from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Bank of America presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.39.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $297.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.24, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.60.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $22.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.73 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.05% and a net margin of 24.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Bank of America Corp will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.59%.

In other news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank sold 5,370 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.78, for a total value of $63,258.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Frank P. Bramble sold 6,500 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.33, for a total value of $203,645.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,566,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 51,870 shares of company stock worth $1,476,104. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Daily Journal Corp increased its stake in Bank of America by 9,900.0% during the second quarter. Daily Journal Corp now owns 230,000,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,700,000 after acquiring an additional 227,700,000 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 1,905.2% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 60,055,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,741,604,000 after purchasing an additional 57,060,331 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 35.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 74,659,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,165,116,000 after purchasing an additional 19,688,816 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the second quarter valued at approximately $239,996,000. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 15.4% in the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 27,064,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $689,205,000 after purchasing an additional 3,609,300 shares during the period. 68.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bank of America Company Profile (NYSE:BAC)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

