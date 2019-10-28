Bank of America Reiterates “$48.00” Price Target for Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB)

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) has been given a $48.00 price target by investment analysts at Bank of America in a research note issued to investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Bank of America‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 6.17% from the company’s previous close.

CLB has been the topic of a number of other research reports. ABN Amro cut shares of Core Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Core Laboratories from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 7th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Core Laboratories from $51.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Core Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Core Laboratories currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.33.

NYSE CLB traded up $0.97 on Friday, reaching $45.21. 51,711 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 653,995. Core Laboratories has a one year low of $36.61 and a one year high of $89.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 19.82, a PEG ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 1.97. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85.

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.01. Core Laboratories had a net margin of 14.68% and a return on equity of 45.63%. The company had revenue of $173.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $171.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Core Laboratories will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Gregory Barry Barnett acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $40.00 per share, with a total value of $40,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 11,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $440,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Core Laboratories by 160.2% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 399,436 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $18,622,000 after buying an additional 245,900 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Core Laboratories by 94.8% during the third quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 35,160 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,639,000 after buying an additional 17,110 shares during the period. First Merchants Corp purchased a new position in Core Laboratories during the third quarter worth $409,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Core Laboratories by 93.2% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,242 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 599 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in Core Laboratories during the third quarter worth $1,972,000.

Core Laboratories N.V. provides reservoir description and production enhancement services and products to the oil and gas industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement segments. The Reservoir Description segment includes the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, fluid, and gas samples to enhance production and improve recovery of oil and gas from its clients' reservoirs.

