Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 2,260,629 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 348% from the previous session’s volume of 504,398 shares.The stock last traded at $75.20 and had previously closed at $75.12.

BMO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bank of Montreal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Bank of Montreal from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Scotiabank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Bank of Montreal in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Bank of Montreal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.67.

The stock has a market cap of $47.65 billion, a PE ratio of 10.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $73.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.42.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 27th. The bank reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.86 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.82 billion. Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 16.48% and a return on equity of 14.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.31 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Bank of Montreal will post 7.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.781 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.15%. This is a positive change from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.64%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BMO. Curbstone Financial Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal by 0.5% during the second quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 27,850 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,101,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Cordasco Financial Network boosted its position in Bank of Montreal by 8.1% during the second quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 2,259 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its position in Bank of Montreal by 13.9% during the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 36,087 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,722,000 after purchasing an additional 4,406 shares in the last quarter. Patten Group Inc. boosted its position in Bank of Montreal by 3.9% during the second quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 3,699 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Addenda Capital Inc. boosted its position in Bank of Montreal by 23.1% during the second quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 15,602 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after purchasing an additional 2,925 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.09% of the company’s stock.

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. It operates through three groups: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, and BMO Capital Markets. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, and specialized banking programs for small business and commercial banking customers, as well as wealth management products and services, such as insurance products.

