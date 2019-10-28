Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Baozun Inc. offers digital and e-commerce service primarily in China. The Company’s services include website design, development and hosting, information technology infrastructure, customer service, warehousing and logistics services as well as digital marketing. Baozun Inc. is based in SHANGHAI, China. “

Get Baozun alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on BZUN. Macquarie began coverage on Baozun in a report on Friday, July 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Baozun in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. ValuEngine upgraded Baozun from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Baozun from $53.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Finally, CLSA set a $64.00 price objective on Baozun and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Baozun presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.24.

Baozun stock traded up $1.07 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $44.59. 876,500 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,689,327. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.15. Baozun has a 12-month low of $27.81 and a 12-month high of $56.47. The firm has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of 67.56 and a beta of 3.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The technology company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by ($1.21). Baozun had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 14.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 47.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Baozun will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Baozun by 4.1% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,994 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in Baozun by 17.2% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in Baozun by 0.4% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 72,022 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,591,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Baozun by 5.2% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,938 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 389 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning increased its position in Baozun by 7.2% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,373 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the period. 66.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Baozun Company Profile

Baozun Inc provides brand e-commerce service to brand partners in the People's Republic of China. It offers end-to-end e-commerce solutions, including IT infrastructure setup and integration, sale of apparel, home and electronic products, online store design and setup, visual merchandising and marketing, online store operations, customer services, warehousing, and order fulfillment.

See Also: How do buyers and sellers choose a strike price?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Baozun (BZUN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Baozun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baozun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.