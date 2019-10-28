Barclays (LON:BARC) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Deutsche Bank

Barclays (LON:BARC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by Deutsche Bank in a report issued on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

BARC has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 170 ($2.22) target price on Barclays and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Barclays in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. UBS Group set a GBX 190 ($2.48) price objective on Barclays and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 190 ($2.48) price objective on Barclays and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 220 ($2.87) price objective on Barclays and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Barclays presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 190.82 ($2.49).

Shares of BARC opened at GBX 170.36 ($2.23) on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 151.89 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 153.56. The company has a market capitalization of $29.13 billion and a PE ratio of 12.53. Barclays has a 12-month low of GBX 131.04 ($1.71) and a 12-month high of GBX 181 ($2.37).

In related news, insider Nigel Higgins bought 10,092 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 153 ($2.00) per share, with a total value of £15,440.76 ($20,176.09).

Barclays Company Profile

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, other European countries, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, including retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

