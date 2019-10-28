Basic Energy Services (NYSE:BAS) Earns Neutral Rating from Warburg Research

Warburg Research restated their neutral rating on shares of Basic Energy Services (NYSE:BAS) in a research report report published on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Warburg Research currently has a $67.70 price objective on the oil and gas company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays reissued a neutral rating and set a $66.00 target price on shares of Basic Energy Services in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank restated a buy rating and set a $74.00 price target on shares of Basic Energy Services in a research note on Friday, October 18th. DZ Bank restated a neutral rating on shares of Basic Energy Services in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Basic Energy Services from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Basic Energy Services from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $53.67.

BAS stock opened at $0.65 on Thursday. Basic Energy Services has a twelve month low of $0.60 and a twelve month high of $8.91. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Basic Energy Services (NYSE:BAS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($1.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by ($0.16). Basic Energy Services had a negative return on equity of 50.17% and a negative net margin of 14.97%. The firm had revenue of $189.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.83 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Basic Energy Services will post -4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Silver Point Capital L.P. sold 53,499 shares of Basic Energy Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.32, for a total value of $70,618.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,183,164 shares of company stock valued at $1,013,627. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAS. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Basic Energy Services by 85.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,169,900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,223,000 after acquiring an additional 538,800 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Basic Energy Services by 41.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,496,762 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,844,000 after acquiring an additional 442,189 shares during the period. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. grew its holdings in Basic Energy Services by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 1,992,198 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,785,000 after acquiring an additional 382,729 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Basic Energy Services by 175.3% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 456,208 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $867,000 after acquiring an additional 290,519 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Basic Energy Services by 367.1% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 205,899 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 161,820 shares during the period. 89.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Basic Energy Services, Inc provides well site services to oil and natural gas drilling and producing companies in the United States. The company operates through Completion and Remedial Services, Well Servicing, Water Logistics, and Contract Drilling segments. The Completion and Remedial Services segment offers pumping services, such as cementing, acidizing, fracturing, nitrogen, and pressure testing; rental and fishing tools; coiled tubing; snubbing services; thru-tubing; underbalanced drilling in low pressure and fluid sensitive reservoirs; and cased-hole wireline services.

