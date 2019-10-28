Bausch Health Companies (BHC) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Bausch Health Companies (TSE:BHC) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Monday, November 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$1.38 per share for the quarter.

Bausch Health Companies (TSE:BHC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported C$1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.42 by C($0.04). The company had revenue of C$2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.89 billion.

Bausch Health Companies stock opened at C$30.73 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $10.35 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 906.29. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$28.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$30.45. Bausch Health Companies has a 52 week low of C$23.60 and a 52 week high of C$36.32.

In other Bausch Health Companies news, Director Joseph Papa acquired 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$30.77 per share, with a total value of C$923,076.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 473,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$14,562,570.05. Also, Senior Officer William Douglas Humphries acquired 30,703 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$27.95 per share, for a total transaction of C$858,187.66. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 89,220 shares in the company, valued at C$2,493,811.77.

About Bausch Health Companies

Bausch Health Companies Inc develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter (OTC) products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. The company operates through four segments: Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics, and Diversified Products.

