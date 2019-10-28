Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors Buys 162 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 45.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 517 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 162 shares during the quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings in Amazon.com were worth $897,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AMZN. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 191,406.0% during the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 9,307,191 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $930,719,000 after buying an additional 9,302,331 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 3,787.4% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,590,645 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $6,799,352,000 after buying an additional 3,498,279 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 157.6% during the second quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 802,837 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,520,276,000 after buying an additional 491,118 shares during the last quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 186.8% during the second quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 648,507 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $430,045,000 after buying an additional 422,352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,082,028 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $49,389,711,000 after buying an additional 415,448 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.73% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $1,761.33 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1,771.54 and its 200-day moving average is $1,844.70. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,307.00 and a 12-month high of $2,035.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $880.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.54.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The e-commerce giant reported $4.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.46 by ($0.23). Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.27% and a return on equity of 23.47%. The business had revenue of $69.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.72 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.75 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 23.53 EPS for the current year.

AMZN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Loop Capital set a $2,380.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,315.00 to $2,515.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Amazon.com from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,480.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt set a $2,300.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirty-nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,207.06.

In related news, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 1,765 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,783.00, for a total transaction of $3,146,995.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,421,840. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 379 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,775.43, for a total transaction of $672,887.97. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,197,637.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 22,443 shares of company stock worth $40,205,835. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

