Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors Decreases Stake in Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK)

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors lowered its position in Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) by 13.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Rockwell Automation in the 2nd quarter valued at $61,000. Evercore Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the 2nd quarter worth $237,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 241.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 47,525 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,786,000 after acquiring an additional 33,603 shares during the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. increased its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 3,245 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $532,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cabot Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. now owns 50,130 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,213,000 after acquiring an additional 10,159 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Longbow Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Citigroup cut their target price on Rockwell Automation from $180.00 to $174.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Rockwell Automation from $145.00 to $142.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $159.00 target price on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rockwell Automation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $177.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Rockwell Automation presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $171.36.

Shares of NYSE:ROK opened at $177.38 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $163.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $162.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The company has a market capitalization of $20.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.87, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.41. Rockwell Automation has a 12-month low of $141.46 and a 12-month high of $191.48.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 78.71% and a net margin of 15.44%. Rockwell Automation’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.16 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Rockwell Automation will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and information solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Architecture & Software; and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment provides control platforms, including controllers, electronic operator interface devices, electronic input/output devices, communication and networking products, and industrial computers that perform multiple control disciplines and monitoring of applications, such as discrete, batch and continuous process, drives control, motion control, and machine safety control.

