Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors Takes $95,000 Position in Gabelli Equity Trust Inc (NYSE:GAB)

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Gabelli Equity Trust Inc (NYSE:GAB) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 15,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $95,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Merchants Corp acquired a new stake in Gabelli Equity Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Hollencrest Capital Management grew its holdings in Gabelli Equity Trust by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 206,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after buying an additional 2,763 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in Gabelli Equity Trust by 98.3% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 17,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 8,900 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Gabelli Equity Trust by 100.8% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 8,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 4,202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Gabelli Equity Trust by 1,118.5% in the 2nd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 18,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 17,102 shares during the last quarter. 5.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GAB opened at $6.00 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.10. Gabelli Equity Trust Inc has a 12-month low of $4.75 and a 12-month high of $6.32.

In other Gabelli Equity Trust news, Director James P. Conn sold 29,001 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.98, for a total value of $173,425.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Gabelli Equity Trust Profile

The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in preferred stock, convertible or exchangeable securities, and warrants and rights.

