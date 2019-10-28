BB&T (NYSE:BBT) Lifted to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of BB&T (NYSE:BBT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

BBT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank set a $59.00 price target on BB&T and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley set a $51.00 price target on BB&T and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded BB&T from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the company from $52.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. UBS Group reduced their price target on BB&T from $53.00 to $52.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on BB&T from $51.50 to $50.50 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. BB&T presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $54.50.

Get BB&T alerts:

NYSE BBT opened at $53.58 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $52.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.67. BB&T has a 12 month low of $40.68 and a 12 month high of $53.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.65 billion, a PE ratio of 13.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

BB&T (NYSE:BBT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The insurance provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.04. BB&T had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 23.17%. The firm had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that BB&T will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 8th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 7th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. BB&T’s payout ratio is 44.44%.

In related news, Director Nido R. Qubein sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Sunday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $112,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 4,285 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.64, for a total value of $225,562.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,077,442 shares of company stock worth $713,290,667. 0.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BB&T during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. increased its position in shares of BB&T by 93.4% during the third quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 586 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co increased its position in shares of BB&T by 49.6% during the second quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 935 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BB&T during the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Norway Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of BB&T during the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.11% of the company’s stock.

About BB&T

BB&T Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services for small and mid-size businesses, public agencies, local governments, corporations, and individuals in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through four segments: Community Banking Retail and Consumer Finance, Community Banking Commercial, Insurance Holdings, and Financial Services and Commercial Finance.

Featured Article: What is a stock split?



To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for BB&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BB&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.