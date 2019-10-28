BCE Inc. (TSE:BCE) to Post Q3 2019 Earnings of $0.92 Per Share, Cormark Forecasts

BCE Inc. (TSE:BCE) (NYSE:BCE) – Analysts at Cormark issued their Q3 2019 EPS estimates for BCE in a note issued to investors on Friday, October 25th. Cormark analyst D. Mcfadgen anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.92 per share for the quarter.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on BCE. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of BCE from C$61.00 to C$62.00 in a report on Friday, August 2nd. CIBC upped their target price on shares of BCE from C$59.00 to C$60.00 in a report on Friday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of BCE from C$63.00 to C$65.00 in a research note on Monday, September 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of BCE from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from C$63.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on shares of BCE from C$65.00 to C$66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. BCE has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$62.82.

Shares of BCE stock opened at C$60.91 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$63.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$61.50. BCE has a 12-month low of C$50.95 and a 12-month high of C$65.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.01. The stock has a market cap of $57.53 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.74.

BCE (TSE:BCE) (NYSE:BCE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported C$0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.90 by C$0.04. The company had revenue of C$5.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$5.89 billion.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th were paid a dividend of $0.793 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $3.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.21%. This is a boost from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. BCE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 95.23%.

About BCE

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. It operates in three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communications products and services, including 40 live and on-demand channels on smartphones and tablets; roaming services; push-to-talk, field service management, worker safety, and mobility management solutions; and asset management, smart buildings, smart cities, fleet management, and other Internet of Things services.

