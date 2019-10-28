Bela Reaches Market Capitalization of $190,193.00 (BELA)

Bela (CURRENCY:BELA) traded 34.3% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 28th. One Bela token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0045 or 0.00000048 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox, OOOBTC and CoinExchange. Over the last seven days, Bela has traded 36.4% higher against the US dollar. Bela has a market capitalization of $190,193.00 and $168.00 worth of Bela was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bela Token Profile

BELA is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 23rd, 2016. Bela’s total supply is 50,348,003 tokens and its circulating supply is 42,679,387 tokens. Bela’s official website is livebela.com. Bela’s official Twitter account is @BelaCoin.

Buying and Selling Bela

Bela can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, OOOBTC and Mercatox. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bela directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bela should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bela using one of the exchanges listed above.

