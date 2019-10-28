Berenberg Bank Lowers Synthomer (LON:SYNT) Price Target to GBX 345

Synthomer (LON:SYNT) had its target price decreased by research analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 360 ($4.70) to GBX 345 ($4.51) in a report issued on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target points to a potential upside of 24.01% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on SYNT. Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Synthomer in a research note on Monday. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on Synthomer from GBX 550 ($7.19) to GBX 525 ($6.86) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Peel Hunt lowered their target price on Synthomer from GBX 450 ($5.88) to GBX 435 ($5.68) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Synthomer from GBX 400 ($5.23) to GBX 370 ($4.83) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Barclays cut Synthomer to a “restricted” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 423.64 ($5.54).

SYNT opened at GBX 278.20 ($3.64) on Monday. Synthomer has a 12 month low of GBX 260 ($3.40) and a 12 month high of GBX 430.52 ($5.63). The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.42, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 311.44 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 349.19.

Synthomer plc operates as a specialty chemicals company in Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers pressure-sensitive adhesives, acrylic polymers, acrylic dispersions, and other adhesives; latices for foamed bedding products and footwear; and binders for carpet applications.

