Bethereum (BETHER) Price Reaches $0.0007

Bethereum (CURRENCY:BETHER) traded up 1.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on October 28th. One Bethereum token can now be purchased for about $0.0007 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges. Bethereum has a market cap of $329,628.00 and approximately $95,523.00 worth of Bethereum was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Bethereum has traded up 14.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bethereum Token Profile

Bethereum’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 501,029,386 tokens. Bethereum’s official message board is medium.com/bethereum. Bethereum’s official website is www.bethereum.com. Bethereum’s official Twitter account is @bethereumteam and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bethereum is /r/bethereum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Bethereum

Bethereum can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bethereum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bethereum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bethereum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

