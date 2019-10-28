BeyondAirInc . (NASDAQ:XAIR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $630,000.00

Wall Street analysts expect BeyondAirInc . (NASDAQ:XAIR) to announce $630,000.00 in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for BeyondAirInc .’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $500,000.00 to $750,000.00. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, November 13th.

On average, analysts expect that BeyondAirInc . will report full year sales of $2.57 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.26 million to $2.88 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $12.77 million, with estimates ranging from $4.03 million to $21.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover BeyondAirInc ..

BeyondAirInc . (NASDAQ:XAIR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $0.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 million.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on XAIR. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BeyondAirInc . from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 19th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of BeyondAirInc . from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of BeyondAirInc . in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company.

Shares of XAIR stock traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.50. 1,892 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,090. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.63. BeyondAirInc . has a 52-week low of $3.11 and a 52-week high of $6.25. The company has a market capitalization of $47.27 million, a P/E ratio of -5.60 and a beta of -0.27.

BeyondAirInc . Company Profile

Beyond Air, Inc, a clinical-stage medical device and biopharmaceutical company, develops nitric oxide (NO) delivery systems to treat respiratory tract infections and other diseases. Its NO delivery systems are used for the treatment of pulmonary hypertension of the newborn, bronchiolitis, and nontuberculous mycobacteria.

