Bfsg LLC Buys New Stake in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Bfsg LLC bought a new stake in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 7,830 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $307,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Boston Scientific by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 106,871,899 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,593,353,000 after purchasing an additional 1,649,632 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in Boston Scientific by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 39,252,231 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,687,034,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162,625 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Boston Scientific by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,664,857 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $759,236,000 after purchasing an additional 570,230 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Boston Scientific by 28.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,748,652 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $590,917,000 after purchasing an additional 3,039,311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Boston Scientific by 43.2% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,320,389 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $529,530,000 after purchasing an additional 3,714,624 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.61% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP David A. Pierce sold 5,000 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.62, for a total transaction of $213,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,244,546.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP John Bradley Sorenson sold 6,000 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.79, for a total transaction of $256,740.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,813,654.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 91,449 shares of company stock valued at $3,790,048 over the last three months. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BSX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 14th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $47.00 price objective on shares of Boston Scientific and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Thursday, September 5th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.79.

NYSE:BSX opened at $40.85 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $40.66 and a 200-day moving average of $40.34. The company has a market capitalization of $56.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.67, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.78. Boston Scientific Co. has a 52 week low of $31.56 and a 52 week high of $43.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 10.49% and a return on equity of 23.47%. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.68 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers interventional cardiology products, including drug-eluting coronary stent systems used in the treatment of coronary artery disease; percutaneous coronary interventions therapy products to treat atherosclerosis; intravascular catheter-directed ultrasound imaging catheters, fractional flow reserve devices, and systems for use in coronary arteries and heart chambers, as well as certain peripheral vessels; and structural heart therapy systems.

